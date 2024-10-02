Mayor vows to work on Mexico infra dev't

MEXICO — Incumbent Mayor Ruding Gonzales vowed to boost infrastructure development in the municipality as he officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 1.

This is the first time that Gonzales will officially seek the position of local chief executive.

He assumed office as town mayor following the dismissal of former Mayor Teddy Tumang.

Gonzales said among his projects that are in the pipeline include the reconstruction of major roads, rehabilitation of the public market, and construction of a new public cemetery.

“Iyung pangarap na public cemetery ni dating Mayor Roy Manalastas, itutuloy na natin. May lupa na doon at may kaunting development, itutuloy nalang para mapakinabangan na ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan,” he said.

Gonzales is running under the Lakas-CMD party. He was joined by his runningmate, former Vice Mayor Jonathan Pangan and their teammates for councilor.