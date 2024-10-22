Mayor wants Minalin be placed on Tourism Map

MINALIN — Mayor Philip Naguit is focused on placing Minalin in the national tourism spotlight.

He bared a series of development programs aimed at highlighting the town’s environmental and food tourism potentials.

“Our town has a lot to offer, from food to other attractions, and we hope to fully develop all of these in the coming months,” Naguit told Sun.Star Pampanga.

One of the key projects is the development of the town's Sunset Park.

The park, located along the fishpond area, connects to the FVR Megadike. It offers scenic views of Minalin’s pond farms.

The area has already seen some initial improvements, including pathways, bridges, and designated spots where locals can sell food.

According to Naguit, the vendors have found a sustainable market, with the park becoming a popular spot for locals and visitors from nearby towns in the late afternoons and evenings.

"Our Sunset vendors are grateful for the opportunity," Naguit said.

He noted that the steady influx of visitors has provided them with a more consistent stream of revenue.

The next phase of the development, a P10 million expansion plan, will include the addition of an amusement facility and the extension of the park.

Naguit said he is also collaborating with Pampanga 4th District Representative Anna York Bondoc and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on another eco-tourism project in Barangay Santa Catalina.

This project will focus on developing a one-kilometer stretch of a nearby river and expanding the mangrove area.

“We're drawing inspiration from the Loboc River development in Bohol, but we’ll introduce our own unique eco-tourism attractions,” Naguit said.

He added that the DENR has already allocated P5 million for the project.