Mayor warns Arayat folks to stop kaingin

ARAYAT — Mayor Madeth Alejandrino of this town has warned individuals planning to cut down and burn trees on Mount Arayat.

Alejandrino made the warning following two forest fires at Mount Arayat in April, this year which affected approximately 30 hectares of land.

Authorities suspect that kaingin or (slash-and-burn farming) was the cause of the two consecutive fire incidents in the mountain.

“Sa ngayon po okay naman na ang sitwasyon sa Mt. Arayat. Mahigit isang buwan na po na wala ng naireport na sunog sa bundok,” the mayor said.

Alejandrino appealed to people to stop all types of deforestation at Mount Arayat as it could cause serious impacts on the community.

She cited the heightened risk of landslides and threats to the lives of the residents.

“Tigilan na po natin ang pamumutol at pagsunog sa ating kabundukan kasi kapag nagalit ang Inang Kalikasan, tayo din po at ang ating pamilya ang magiging kawawa,” she said.

Alejandrino said the local government is monitoring activities in the mountain.

She urged residents to immediately report suspicious activities observed on the mountain.