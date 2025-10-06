Mayor Yap: "Public service will reach poor people"

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap has reported the accomplishments of her administration during the first 100 days of her first term as city mayor.

“Every mayor has one job. To make their city the best place to live in, the best for its people,” Yap during the event on Monday.

“We have taken our first important steps to ensure that public services reach the farthest households and the poorest of the poor,” she added.

Yap said she started her first three months with job generation and livelihood programs, such as the distribution of business carts and community-based training programs.

With help from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Yap said she also launched the “Lawa at Binhi Program” aimed to strengthen job security and food sustainability.

In terms of health, Yap reported that more than 7,600 individuals from 28 barangays received free medical attention.

She added that medicines have also been dispensed to 10 rural health centers.

Yap said that her administration is in the process of procuring AI portable X-rays and brand new laboratory equipment for the city’s Super Health Center in Barangay San Nicolas.

The mayor added that her administration continues to provide assistive devices such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, and blood pressure apparatus to indigent beneficiaries.

In terms of social welfare, Yap said she has endorsed to the city council the increase of social pension for senior citizen’s from ?500 to ?2,000.

She has also increased free cinema privileges to the elderly to three times a week.

In terms of education, Yap reported that the college scholarship budget has been increased to ?30 million from the previous re-enacted budget of ?26 million.

“Mas marami tayong matutulungan makapagtapos ng pag-aaral,” she said.

In terms of cleanliness and sanitation, Yap said she has initiated a program for proper waste disposal and garbage hauling.

“We are building a city that is clean, safe, compassionate, and competent,” Yap said.

Yap served as governor of Tarlac before her election as city mayor in the last mid-term elections.