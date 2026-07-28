Mayora Malu Lacson Brings Pampanga’s Lanterns to the World Stage

Mayora Malu Lacson has embarked on a mission to the United States, bringing one of Pampanga’s most iconic treasures: the world-renowned parol (Christmas lantern). This initiative showcases the artistry of Kapampangan lantern makers while promoting local industry on an

international platform.

For generations, Pampanga has been celebrated as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines,” with its dazzling lanterns symbolizing hope, unity, and resilience. Mayora Lacson’s journey is more than an

exhibition—it is a strategic step toward positioning local artisans in the global market. By introducing

these handcrafted creations to the U.S., she aims to unlock export opportunities, tourism partnerships, and creative collaborations that benefit both the local economy and the diaspora.

Mayora Lacson’s advocacy underscores her role as both a local leader and cultural ambassador,

highlighting the creativity and perseverance that define Kapampangan identity. Each lantern tells a story of tradition passed down through generations, harmonizing legacy with modern vision.

During a courtesy visit to the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, she met Consul General Arnel Talisayon to promote Pampanga’s lantern-making tradition. Their discussions focused on expanding the presence of Philippine Christmas traditions in Northern California through heritage

programs and community engagements. The meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to celebrate Filipino artistry, tradition, and spirit across U.S. communities.

What makes this mission particularly notable is that Mayora Lacson funded the entire trip privately, using no municipal funds. This decision highlights her integrity and dedication, ensuring the initiative remains free from financial or political controversy while demonstrating a genuine commitment to

uplifting local artisans.

Economic and Community Impact

Beyond pride of tradition, the initiative carries significant economic potential. By presenting Pampanga’s lanterns to international markets, Mayora Lacson hopes to attract buyers and investors who value

high-quality craftsmanship. This can translate into sustainable livelihoods for artisans, keeping their craft profitable in a modern economy.

The effort also lays the groundwork for long-term partnerships between local governments, creative institutions, and international stakeholders. Positioning lantern-making as both an art form and an

economic driver creates opportunities for artisan training, expanded export channels, and sustainable enterprises.

Strengthening Global Filipino Identity

For Filipinos abroad, the parol serves as a poignant reminder of home. Mayora Lacson’s efforts help

overseas communities reconnect with their roots, fostering unity and pride. Its radiant glow stands as a universal symbol of resilience and joy. Showcasing these lanterns internationally affirms that Philippine traditions belong on the global stage, enabling diaspora communities to share the richness of their

heritage with the wider world. This U.S. visit is ultimately about forging lasting connections, demonstrating how Pampanga’s artistry can thrive beyond municipal borders.

Looking ahead, this mission paves the way for deeper diplomatic and commercial ties. With the parol as a centerpiece, Pampanga can build enduring partnerships with U.S. institutions and Filipino-American organizations through festivals, educational exchanges, and creative projects—ensuring the lantern continues to shine as a timeless symbol of Filipino ingenuity.