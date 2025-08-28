Mayors call for transparency, accountability in governance

The Pampanga Mayors League issued a statement calling for accountability and transparency “in all areas of governance” following the questionable flood control and infrastructure projects across the country.

“While recent discussions have focused on flood control and infrastructure projects, we emphasize that accountability and transparency must not be confined to a single sector alone,” the statement signed by all Pampanga mayors said.

The local chief executive added that the principle of transparency and accountability should also extend to “health, education, social services, procurement, budgeting, and local legislation.”

The mayors also committed to demand transparency in the use of public funds to ensure that all programs and projects are aligned with the real needs of our people.

The mayors added that they will also promote accountability by strengthening internal controls, reporting mechanisms, and participatory governance and afeguard the public trust through proactive measures that prevent misuse of government resources and ensure equitable delivery of services.

“Together, let us reaffirm our pledge to serve with honor, to lead with integrity, and to build a Pampanga where governance is defined by trust, not tainted by corruption,” the statement added.