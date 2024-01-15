Mayors urged to create 'micro industrial zones'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- A prominent business leader in Pampanga has urged mayors in the province to create 'pocket industrial zones' to harness the full potential of their community’s workforce.

Businessman Rene Romero described the micro-industrial zones as a multi-layered community with manufacturing plants or offices in the center.

The second layer will be composed of business establishments such as malls, markets, and restaurants where employees can relax or do extra-curricular activities, and the outer layer being the residential area, Romero said.

"Ang nangyayari kasi ngayon, ang mga taga-probinsya o mga maliliit na munisipto ay lumuluwas sa city para magtrabaho. Maaga pa lang pagod na sila kaya pagdating sa trabaho, hindi na as productive dahil wala ng energy," Romero said.

With the concept of stratified industrial zones within municipalities, Romero said workers need not travel far to reach their places of employment.

"This concept is being done abroad and I have seen it to be efficient as employees become more productive due to less travel time to work since their areas of residence will just be 10 to 15 minute-walk away," he said.

Romero added that introducing pocket industrial zones in each town will not only nurture the local workforce but also provide a conducive environment for small-scale industries to flourish.

"We must actively promote businesses that generate numerous job opportunities, welcoming not only foreign investors but also supporting our local entrepreneurs. This approach ensures the creation of businesses and job opportunities for the local community," said Romero.