McDonald's San Agustin opens today

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--There is a new happy place in town as McDonald's San Agustin officially opens its doors today, November 11.

The new McDonald’s restaurant is owned by Central Country Estate Inc., (CCEI) Chief Operating Officer Brian John Mangio.

"This is a green and good store which means we use environment-friendly materials including windows that do not absorb heat, our road pavement materials are recycled old Ronald McDonald statues, and eventually, we will collect rainwater and use solar power," Mangio shared during the store's blessing on November 10.

Mangio added that the store's design is called "Essential Ingredients" which features fun colors and display.

The new store has a drive-thru lane and party area that can accommodate as many as 150 persons.

The store’s blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremonies were led by Mangio and his father CCEI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nestor S. Mangio; CCEI Director Hazel Mangio-Paras; City of San Fernando Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman; and McDonald’s Philippines Vice President for Franchising Beck Roselada.

The brand's Ronald McDonald mascot also made an appearance.

The new McDonald’s San Agustin is the seventh branch in the City of San Fernando. Starting today, November 11, the store will be open for 24 hours. It is located along MacArthur Highway, in front of Hotel Gracelane, Barangay San Agustin, City of San Fernando.