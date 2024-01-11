MCG's'medical teams

AT THE onset of his term in 2018-2017/ Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo pledged to keep his medical team in service, on call and fulfill tasks allied to various medical needs of his constituents.

Each of the 27 barangays in the city is represented in the medical team. Taken as job order contract holders, medical team members are assigned in their respective places of origin but sometimes are called to perform tasks elsewhere.

Each barangay is represented by medical assistance teams which help residents find solutions to their need for medical care and attention. Most importantly, they facilitate referrals to medical institutions for those needing treatment and, if warranted, confinement.

Glen Tiongco, now the Barangay Chairman of Dapdap, used to supervise and check on the medical teams.

These workers are classified as job order contract workers and receive taskings from their respective supervisors.

One medical team from Poblacion readily responded to the medical needs of my granddaughter Thea Joyce who lives at Filhomes II, Barangay Mabiga.

Sadly, the medical team assigned at Mabiga did not respond quickly enough to the call for assistance. I wonder why. Are they sleeping on the job?

# # #

The Rotary Club Ortigas Center Pasig performed a ,medical mission at Santos Ventura Elementary School on November 26, 2023. In the team were: President Poela Jose, President-elect Cristina Manalang, IPP Richard Pineda, PP Gloria Cotoco and members PP Boy Yaptinchay, PP Rocky de Guzman and others.

# # #

I'd like to extend ,my belated birthday greetings to Tin Santos of BPI Dau Branch. Tin attended closely to my encashment of a check from Sun Star Pampanga. She went out of her way just to spare me the trouble of waiting.