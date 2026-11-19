DUMAGUETE CITY – Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) is reinforcing its commitment to healthier and more sustainable communities through initiatives that protect coastal ecosystems and improve access to handwashing facilities, highlighting the water utility’s broader environmental and public health advocacy in observance of Global Handwashing Day 2026.

On Oct. 17, nearly 200 volunteers joined MDW’s fourth annual Mangrove Tree Planting Activity in Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City, planting approximately 5,000 mangrove propagules as part of the company’s continuing ridge-to-reef conservation program.

The initiative supports MDW’s efforts to protect vital ecosystems, from upland watersheds to coastal areas, recognizing the importance of environmental conservation in sustaining communities and their water resources. Complementing its environmental initiatives, MDW also recently turned over its 10th Hugas Luwas Handwashing Facility to Candau-ay Elementary School, further expanding access to handwashing facilities among public

school learners in Dumaguete City.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with the Dumaguete City Government and the Department of Education, the Hugas Luwas sa Dumaguete Program has reached more than 10,000 learners, supporting proper hand hygiene and healthier learning environments.

Together, these initiatives reflect MDW’s commitment to advancing community well-being through environmental protection and public health programs.

“As a water service provider, our responsibility goes beyond delivering safe and reliable water. We also recognize the importance of protecting the ecosystems that sustain our communities and supporting initiatives that help improve public health,” said MDW Chief Operating Officer Engr. Robert R. Cabiles.