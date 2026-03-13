MDW ramps up efficiency measures to serve Dumaguete public

Metro Dumaguete Water is strengthening its operational efficiency as fuel price hike driven by the Middle East crisis is projected to impact water production costs.

The water utility company, which draws water from 22 deep wells through diesel-powered pumps, said the cost of delivering water to the more than 30,000 households and accounts in its service area could double as fuel prices are predicted to reach over P80 per liter if the war in the Middle East continues.

Chief Operating Officer Engr. Robert R. Cabiles said that aside from using oil by-products to draw water from the aquifer, the company also uses gasoline and diesel for their other equipment and their motor vehicles.

“While operating costs continue to rise, we call on our consumers to observe responsible water use to contribute to the sustainability of our groundwater sources and reliable service,” Cabiles said.