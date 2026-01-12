Over the weekend, I finally had the chance to slow down and enjoy a much-needed break from the year-end rush and work demands. One of my favorite ways to relax is by watching Netflix or catching up on vlogs on YouTube. This time, I stumbled upon Toni Gonzaga’s vlog featuring Mariel Padilla and Bianca Gonzalez, where the former trio of hosts reunited after nine years since their last stint together on Pinoy Big Brother.

Their conversation was guided by Toni’s “Meaningful Conversations” card deck which contain questions designed to enrich the mind, heart, and soul. Listening to them felt like sitting with old friends. Being in the same age group, I found myself deeply connected to the topics they explored: perimenopause, the delicate balance of work and motherhood, and the reflections we would share with our younger selves now that we’re in our 40s. Here are the three themes that deeply resonated with me:

First, on heartbreak and its hidden lessons. Heartbreaks sting because they expose what’s broken in the relationship, or sometimes in others, or often within us. They remind us that not everything is meant to last, and that’s okay. There’s grace in letting go, in accepting that endings are not failures but redirections. Each heartbreak has taught me resilience and the courage to hope again.

Second on defining success. Listening to their sharings, I’ve come to realize that success isn’t a universal checklist, and it isn’t a race. As Mariel elaborated, It’s something deeply personal and we have to accept the fact that we have the right to define our own success. For Toni, success is not about applause or titles; it’s about alignment. It’s when we can confidently say no to things that don’t serve our values or peace. That simple word, “no,” is a declaration of self-worth. It means we’ve learned to protect our time, energy, and purpose.

Lastly, when asked if they were scared to die, all of them and a common answer, which is also how I have felt if I were to answer the question. When I think about mortality, I feel an ache not for myself, but for those who need me. I’m not ready to leave because my children, especially my ausome kid, who still need my presence, my advocacy, my love. That thought grounds me. It gives me purpose beyond ambition. It reminds me that my greatest success will never be measured by accolades but by the lives I nurture and the love I give.

At the end of each day, I am enough. For God, for my spouse, for my children, and most especially, for myself.