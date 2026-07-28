Measure seeks protection for AC utility consumers

A proposed ordinance seeks to strengthen consumer protection and promote transparency among electric and water utility providers in Angeles City.

Proposed Ordinance No. SP-2026-07, or the “Angeles City Utility Transparency Ordinance of 2026,” was introduced by Councilor Maricel “Marang” Morales-Agoncillo.

"We crafted an ordinance para ma-regulate natin yung ating mga utility providers," the councilor said.

"We are coming up with possible solutions, kung ano yung pwede nating i-adopt na measures," she added.

If passed, the measure will require utility providers to issue a written public notice at least 30 days before implementing any rate increase or tariff adjustment.

The councilor discussed the proposed measure during an interview on Monday, July 27, following the State of the City Address of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II at the Sangguniang Panlungsod session hall.

According to the councilor, the ordinance aims to help consumers better understand utility bills and technical terms commonly used by service providers, such as kilowatt-hour consumption and tariff computations.

She said this will allow residents to make decisions regarding their electricity and water usage.

"Ang aim po ng ordinance ay sana mas maintindihan pa ng mga tao how their bills come about. Kung paano po nagkakaroon ng ganitong amount. Kasi madalas, we face yung mga jargons na hindi sila familiar sa atin," Morales-Agoncillo said. "Kunwari yung generation charge, basta nalang nandoon sa bill. Pero hindi naintindihan ng mga tao kung saan nanggagaling o ano ba yung breakdown ng generation charge."

She said this will allow residents to make decisions regarding their electricity and water usage.

Although the measure is outside the scope of her committee chairmanship, Morales-Agoncillo said she continues to push for the ordinance because of its direct impact on families.

As part of the committee deliberations, the official said representatives from various utility providers were invited, regarding the proposed measure.

Consumer advocacy group “AGOS,” led by former Councilor Alex Cauguiran, also participated in the hearing.

The proposed ordinance is currently undergoing deliberations at

city council, according to Morales-Agoncillo. |via Tristan Jingco