Medjugorje visionary: “We are here on earth but our destination is Heaven”

Some of the latest messages from Our Lord Jesus and Our Blessed Mother are addressed particularly to believers to whom they are urging to persevere and pray and do sacriifices for those who do not yet believe and remain uncoverted. One message urged believers to bear the crosses of about two-thirds of mankind who have gone spiritually astray so as to spare them from going to hell.

Some messages have become rather explicit about what’s coming. A mystic known as Lorena of Mexico, who is under the guidance of a priest, received recently a message allegedly from the Blessed Mother pleading to believers to recite certain prayers, including the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy, and to fast at least thrice a week for two weeks starting March 4, 2024. The Blessed Mother was also quoted to have said that the prophesied Warning, which will precede the Great Chastisement, will come earlier than was initially in the divine plan because too much sin has pervaded the world.

(Incidentally, there will be a total solar eclipse on April 9 which is the day after Divine Mercy Sunday when plenary indulgence can be given to all who comply with the requirements of the Church. I cite this for possible spiritual significance because the eclipse will cast shadow on seven areas named Nineveh in the United States, including those in Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsyvania, Virginia, and New York. This is interesting on account of the Biblical episode on a place called Nineveh whose people were warned of divine punishment unless they repented of misdeeds which they did.)

Even in Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where the Blessed Mother has been appearing and issuing messages since 1981, the spark of urgency has become manifest. But from there, too, is the call from the Blessed Mother not to be afraid, as we humans are destined for eternity and called to perfect happiness in Heaven.

In this light, I am sharing the following interview of Fr. Livio Fangaza, head of Radio Maria and regarded as a voice of the Medjugorje apparitions. The interview was held in 2022 and involved Medjugorje visionary Marija.

The interview was held after the Blessed Mother in Medjugorje said the following message on March 25, 2022:

“Dear children! I hear your cry and prayers for peace. For years Satan has been fighting for war. Therefore God sent me among you to guide you on the path of holiness, because humanity is at the crossroads. I invite you: return to God and to God’s Commandments to feel good on Earth and to get out of this crisis you have entered because you do not listen to God who loves you and wants to save you and guide you towards new life. Thank you for answering my call.”

Here’s the interview:

Father Livio: “Marija, do you think there is a danger of a nuclear world war? Is this period real or is it just a way the devil uses to scare?”

Marija: “I don’t want to go into detail about the Secrets, but Father Livio, did you feel me nervous? No! We are not agitated because we believe that the Madonna is with us, we believe that the Madonna, as she herself says, listens to our cry and our prayers. I believe that Our Lady is with us, God has allowed her, as she has said countless times, to be among us to help us. I believe that the forty years of the Madonna’s presence among us are precisely this. Humanity is at the crossroads, Our Lady is with us, she is on our side. Satan is strong, Our Lady said it in several messages. Satan is unleashed, you said so at the opening of this new millennium.

“We know that evil exists and many times it uses us through our selfishness and our arrogance; many times we also do harm because we don’t have that sensitivity, that love of God that is within us. We live with the humanity of a rebellious man, without listening to God’s Commandments. Our Lady, precisely for this reason, with her sweetness and her constancy, guides us to tell us that God is with us and we must not be afraid.”

Father Livio: “In a message from a few months ago, Our Lady said that Satan wants to fill our hearts with fear for the future, but the future belongs to God. One of Satan’s tactics is to terrify us, when instead we must know that the presence of the Madonna and our response to her call allows us to live well on Earth.”

Marija: “This is why Our Lady tells us ‘I invite you: return to God and to God’s Commandments to feel good on Earth’. We are here on Earth but our destination is Heaven. We have the example of Lazarus who was a friend of Jesus, who when he entered the tomb his sisters told him that he stank, as if to say that he was already decomposing. Instead, Jesus came in and resurrected him. Lazarus then died again after a few years.

“So we too, must think that our life on Earth is beautiful, let us be guided by God, by his Commandments, live holiness, try to transmit our faith with our life, with our example and with our love. Why are we in love with the Madonna? Because the Madonna is the reflection of God, and God is love. For this reason I believe that we too must become that reflection of God and that love that Our Lady shares and is experiencing with us.

“For this reason, at this crossroads in our lives, we know that our goal is Paradise but at the same time, our commitment and our work must not be consumption and selfish materialism. Our Lady says to put God in place of the self. When we begin to find this harmony and peace between the self and God, then our heart is filled with joy. We have seen many times people arrive in Medjugorje with big cars, with wealth but there is no joy inside them. When you find God, when you find Our Lady, then you experience Heaven in your heart. And no one can take this away from you.” (End of interview.)

Despite repeated calls from Heaven for conversion, many seem to have shelved how people turned out to be saints. Not one saint lived lives of power, privilege and pleasure as reward for holiness on earth. Rather, they all renounced the world.

Thus, the Blessed Mother again reminded us that, because of mankind’s sins, the way to Heaven is the way of the Cross which Our Lord Jesus Himself showed us through His sufferings. In her message to mystic Pedro Regis last Feb. 20, the Blessed Mother said:

“Dear children, the way to Heaven goes through the Cross. Do not be discouraged. My Jesus loves you and will always be with you. Difficult times will come for the righteous. Humanity will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but do not lose your hope! After all the tribulation, you will see the powerful hand of God act in favor of men and women of faith.

“Be defenders of the truth. Do not be afraid! The things of the world pass away, but God’s grace in you will be eternal. Seek strength in the Eucharist and in the Words of my Jesus. You will be called to the table where the bread is just bread. Stay with what has always been the truth. Your true food contains Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. Defend this truth everywhere and you will be rewarded with Heaven. Onward without fear!

“This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”