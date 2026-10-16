MEETING THE ‘50-50’ CHALLENGE

‘50-50’ takes on various guises. It may mean shares on a deal. It may mean a win-win situation in a partnership. Or it may simply mean splitting a bill, a cost or an expense between two parties.

But ‘50-50’ in health translates to a more serious scenario. It unfolds a picture of a curve, a flatline, or unexpected health challenges like life threatening stroke, heart attack, or cancer.

When it comes to serious health risks and their financial aftershocks, many become uncomfortable. Unlike the ease of conversations about favorite travel destinations, future plans, or life’s biggest dreams, families and friends are evasive of the topic, wary of the emotional and physical toll that may come.

Sooner than later, financial preparedness for these unexpected health challenges---the possibilities--- is one conversation worth having, centering on affordable protection to cushion the financial impact of a stroke, heart attack, or cancer diagnosis.

BDO Insure just does that, to help Filipinos prepare and meet the challenges of a medical ‘50-50.’ As medical costs continue to rise, being financially prepared can help protect not only one's health, but also your hard-earned savings and peace of mind.

BDO Insure offers Vital 3 which provides affordable financial protection against three of the critical illnesses that can have a significant impact on Filipino families: cancer, heart attack, and stroke.

Starting at just P215 a year, Vital 3 is available to individuals aged 18 to 65. With this protection, you can get cash assistance of up to P1 million during the coverage period upon the first diagnosis of heart attack, cancer, or stroke. Premiums vary based on age and selected coverage amount, giving customers an accessible way to prepare financially for the unexpected costs that can come with a serious illness.

Beyond the core critical illness coverage, Vital 3 also provides support for eligible cancer-related surgical procedures, as well as eligible dietary and nutritional therapy to support recovery.

Difficult realities, manageable risks

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, heart attack, cancer, and stroke remain among the most significant health risks facing Filipinos. These illnesses can bring not only emotional and physical challenges, but also significant financial pressures for individuals and their families.

In 2025, the figures highlight a sobering reality: Coronary Artery Disease or Ischaemic Heart Disease, which are underlying conditions that can lead to heart attack, accounted for nearly 20% of all deaths, followed by cancer at 11.4%, and Cerebrovascular Diseases or stroke at 9.9%.

These are the illnesses protected under BDO Insure’s Vital 3 plan, turning Filipinos’ difficult realities into manageable risks.

For complete details, including the terms, conditions, and exclusions, visit the BDO Insure page on the official BDO website. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)