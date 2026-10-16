MEETING THE ‘50-50’ CHALLENGE

‘50-50’ takes on various guises. It may mean shares on a deal. It may mean a win-win situation in a partnership. Or it may simply mean splitting a bill, a cost or an expense between two parties.
But ‘50-50’ in health translates to a more serious scenario. It unfolds a picture of a curve, a flatline, or unexpected health challenges like life threatening stroke, heart attack, or cancer.
When it comes to serious health risks and their financial aftershocks, many become uncomfortable. Unlike the ease of conversations about favorite travel destinations, future plans, or life’s biggest dreams, families and friends are evasive of the topic, wary of the emotional and physical toll that may come.
Sooner than later, financial preparedness for these unexpected health challenges---the possibilities--- is one conversation worth having, centering on affordable protection to cushion the financial impact of a stroke, heart attack, or cancer diagnosis.
BDO Insure just does that, to help Filipinos prepare and meet the challenges of a medical ‘50-50.’ As medical costs continue to rise, being financially prepared can help protect not only one's health, but also your hard-earned savings and peace of mind.
BDO Insure offers Vital 3 which provides affordable financial protection against three of the critical illnesses that can have a significant impact on Filipino families: cancer, heart attack, and stroke.
Starting at just P215 a year, Vital 3 is available to individuals aged 18 to 65. With this protection, you can get cash assistance of up to P1 million during the coverage period upon the first diagnosis of heart attack, cancer, or stroke. Premiums vary based on age and selected coverage amount, giving customers an accessible way to prepare financially for the unexpected costs that can come with a serious illness.
Beyond the core critical illness coverage, Vital 3 also provides support for eligible cancer-related surgical procedures, as well as eligible dietary and nutritional therapy to support recovery.
Difficult realities, manageable risks
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, heart attack, cancer, and stroke remain among the most significant health risks facing Filipinos. These illnesses can bring not only emotional and physical challenges, but also significant financial pressures for individuals and their families.
In 2025, the figures highlight a sobering reality: Coronary Artery Disease or Ischaemic Heart Disease, which are underlying conditions that can lead to heart attack, accounted for nearly 20% of all deaths, followed by cancer at 11.4%, and Cerebrovascular Diseases or stroke at 9.9%.
These are the illnesses protected under BDO Insure’s Vital 3 plan, turning Filipinos’ difficult realities into manageable risks.
For complete details, including the terms, conditions, and exclusions, visit the BDO Insure page on the official BDO website. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
SANDWICHED BUT SAFE
They’re like fillings between two loaves of bread. They are raising children and caring for aging parents, while at the same time planning for their own future.
They are the “sandwich generation”—parents who are supporting their children while also helping care for their own elderly parents, responsibilities which, for many Filipino families, come together, often leaving working adults to stretch their finances across two generations while preparing for what lies ahead.
For these “sandwiched” breadwinners, it is reality that comes with plenty of responsibilities and the generational divide is blurred when two generations depend on you. The Sandwich generation knows that an unexpected illness, disability, or loss of income can affect more than their own financial plans. It can put the family’s goals and day-to-day needs at risk.
A Plan B
As more Filipino working adults are supporting two generations at once, life insurance becomes their much-needed safety net. It becomes their Plan B: secure protection and insurance not just as a personal financial decision, but as an essential responsibility to one’s family.
A Synergy-YouGov study shows that among Filipinos considering insurance, the top motivations reflect both immediate and long-term family needs. Health protection remains the leading concern, while retirement planning also ranks high, highlighting the desire to stay financially independent later in life and avoid becoming a burden to loved ones.
The study also revealed how deeply family-centered financial planning has become. Nearly an equal quantity of respondents cited funding their children's education (35%) and supporting parents or relatives (34%) as key reasons for considering insurance. These findings reflect the reality faced by many working Filipinos who must balance the needs of multiple generations at the same time.
We got you covered
Beyond managing day-to-day expenses, members of the sandwich generation are burdened with the responsibility of safeguarding their family’s future.
“Ang pamilya mo ang nangangailangan ng Plan B,” suggests BDO Life.
“Many Filipinos today carry the responsibility of supporting both the next and previous generation. Life insurance helps ensure that no matter what happens, their families can continue pursuing their goals and meeting their needs,” shares Renato Vergel De Dios, President and CEO of BDO Life.
Ready to give your loved ones the gift of financial security?
Talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor at the branch nearest you, or visit the BDO Life Get a Quote page on the BDO website to explore life insurance solutions that align with your financial goals and budget. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
TEACHER, IKAW NAMAN!
Education is in our minds. And hearts, too! That’s what we have at BDO Network Bank and BDO Foundation.
That’s why last September and on October 5, BDFO Network Bank joined the celebration of National Teachers’ Month themed “Teacher, Ikaw Naman!” and World Teachers' Day to pay tribute, recognize and thank the educators who continue to inspire and guide our students.
The official culmination of both National Teachers' Month and World Teachers' Day took place on October 5, 2026, at the Araneta Coliseum, Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City.
Before that, BDO Network Bank presented "DEVCON Kids: AI and Physical Computing for Educators"—a program by DEVCON on September 26, 2026, at Hua Siong College of Iloilo.
The program aimed to expand teachers' knowledge of digital literacy, artificial intelligence (AI), and physical computing, better preparing them to equip the next generation for the ever-changing digital world.
In the program, participants gained additional skills they can utilize in their teaching. They also learned about various financial solutions and digital tools that could help address their personal and livelihood needs.
To support the teachers' financial literacy, BDO Remit shared how remittances can help achieve the goals of OFWs and their families. BDO Pay—a digital app designed for simple and convenient everyday banking transactions like sending money and paying bills—was also introduced to the teachers.
BDO Network Bank also shared information about the Salary Loan for Teachers and the Negosyante Loan, explaining how these products can address the teachers' various needs, including business opportunities and avenues for generating additional income.
“With this added knowledge and a wider range of financial solutions, our teachers will be better equipped to achieve their personal and livelihood goals as they continue to shape the next generation,” BDO Network Bank said.
“Mula sa BDO Network Bank, isang taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng ating mga guro sa inyong walang sawang paglilingkod, malasakit, at dedikasyon sa paghubog ng mga pangarap at tagumpay ng mga kabataan. Maraming salamat sa inyong dedikasyon, gabay, at malasakit sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng ating mga kabataan. Kayo ang inspirasyon sa likod ng bawat pangarap na natutupad,” it added.
‘Ikaw din, mag-aaral!’
For its share, BDO Foundation donated more than 180 desktop computers and laptops to beneficiaries in Leyte, Bulacan, Catanduanes, Quezon City, Pasay City, Taguig City, and Valenzuela City.
The desktop computers and laptops will enable more than 20,000 learners and 700 educators across 13 schools and learning institutions greater access to digital tools.
The computers support classroom teaching, research, digital learning, and other educational activities.
“By giving refurbished equipment a second life, we are helping schools bridge technology gaps while promoting more responsible use of resources,” BDO Foundation said. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)