Mega fishport to rise in Masantol town

A mega fishport is set to rise in the coastal town of Masantol.

This is part of government efforts to strengthen the local fishery industry and boost economic activity.

Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu, and Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) General Manager Glen Pangapalan recently inspected the site where the fishport will be established.

Guintu said the facility will be built beside the Pampanga Delta Bridge, along the Pampanga River.

He said the location was chosen for its strategic position, making it an ideal for trading, distribution, and handling of fish and other seafood products from Masantol and nearby coastal communities.

Bondoc said they also inspected the existing Masantol Fishport in Barangay Sto. Niño to assess its current condition and the needs of fishermen and seafood vendors.

She said the findings from the inspection will help guide the planning and construction of the new fishport to ensure that it addresses the needs of the fishing community and seafood traders.

Once completed, the Masantol Mega Fishport is expected to generate more livelihood opportunities for fishermen, traders, and residents, while boosting the local economy.