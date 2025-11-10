Megaworld records P18B net income

Megaworld's net income for the first nine months of 2025 grew by 14% with almost P18-billion.

The firm attributed this to its core businesses, particularly its mall and office leasing, residential, as well as hotels.

Megaworld' said its consolidated revenues increased 8% to P64.41-billion, while leasing revenues reached P16.24-billion, growing 15% from the same period last year.

Megaworld Premier Offices' revenues climbed to P11.14-billion, reflecting a growth of around 16% year-on-year.

Megaworld said the growth in the office leasing business was fueled by rental escalations, renewals, and new take-ups from expanding BPO firms, as well as traditional multinational companies.

During the period, the firm said it closed nearly 140,000 square meters in new office leases and almost 120,000 square meters in renewals.

Megaworld said this reaffirms the strong preference for strategically located office spaces within integrated townships that offer better convenience, accessibility, and work-life integration.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, meanwhile, generated P5.10-billion in mall leasing revenues, up 13% from a year ago, as foot traffic and consumer spending continued to grow across key mall developments.

The company said this performance was supported by the momentum in retail activities and tenant expansion, particularly in food, fashion, and home categories.

Hotel operations under Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, on the other hand, recorded P4.13billion in revenues, marking a 13% increase.

The segment continued to benefit from higher room rates, increased business and leisure travel, and the additional room inventory from newly opened hotels, such as Grand Westside Hotel, the countryís biggest hotel in terms of room keys.

Megaworld said real estate sales rose 6% to P40.24-billion, supported by stable sales take up and construction progress across multiple residential developments in Metro Manila and the provinces.

ìOur year-to-date performance continues to reflect the strength of our recurring income portfolio and the sustained demand across our residential and hotel offerings. Even as we navigate mixed market conditions, we remain focused on delivering long term value through innovation, operational efficiency, and township-led growth,î said Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, president, Megaworld Corporation.