Mekeni Brings the Taste of Home to Taiwan as It Celebrates 40 Years of Filipino Flavor

For Filipinos living and working thousands of miles away from home, the familiar taste of a favorite Filipino food can bring back memories of family gatherings, childhood breakfasts, and meals shared around the table.

For Mekeni Food Corporation, a homegrown Filipino food brand from Porac, Pampanga, bringing these familiar flavors to Taiwan is more than an opportunity to expand its reach. It is a chance to reconnect Filipinos abroad with a taste of home while introducing the flavors of the Philippines to a wider international audience.

As Mekeni approaches the culmination of its 40th anniversary celebration, the company marks another meaningful milestone through its presence in Taiwan, connecting with the Filipino community during its launch at the OWWA OFW Global Center in Taipei, Jesus is Lord Olympics and Food Festival in the South of Taiwan and engaging Taiwanese consumers at the 2026 World in Pingtung - International Market in Kaoshiung.

Together, these initiatives reflect Mekeni's continuing journey of bringing Filipino food, culture, and shared experiences beyond Philippine shores.

For President Mr. Pruds Garcia, the initiative reflects the deeper meaning behind Mekeni's growth as a Filipino brand.

“As we celebrate 40 years of Mekeni, we are reminded that our success is rooted in the families and communities that have welcomed us into their lives. Bringing our products closer to Filipinos in Taiwan is our way of making them feel that, even when they are far from home, a familiar taste can still bring them closer to the people and memories they cherish.”



A Taste of Home for Filipinos Abroad

For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), familiar food offers a comforting connection to home. The taste of hotdogs enjoyed during childhood, the aroma of tocino prepared for breakfast, and the flavors shared during family celebrations can evoke memories that remain vivid even across borders.

Mekeni's engagement with the Filipino community at the OWWA OFW Global Center in Taipei brought this connection to life, giving Filipinos in Taiwan an opportunity to rediscover familiar products and enjoy a taste of home away from home.

The launch also underscores the significance of making Filipino food more accessible to overseas communities, allowing them to maintain a connection to their roots through the meals and flavors they grew up with.

Through its products, Mekeni hopes to bring more than food to Filipino families abroad. It seeks to create meaningful moments that remind them of home, family, and the traditions they carry wherever life takes them.

Winning Hearts Beyond the Filipino Community

Beyond connecting with Filipinos, Mekeni's participation in the 2026 World in Pingtung - International Market opened another opportunity to introduce its products to Taiwanese consumers.

The brand showcased its Filipino flavors in a setting where people could discover and experience products from another culture, creating opportunities for cross-cultural appreciation through food.

The warm reception from fairgoers, including local Taiwanese consumers, highlighted the potential of Filipino food to reach audiences beyond the Filipino diaspora. What may be a familiar household favorite for Filipinos can also become an exciting discovery for consumers encountering these flavors for the first time.

From its well-loved Picnic Hotdogs to its Classic Tocino and other Filipino food favorites, Mekeni's presence at the fair demonstrated how food can serve as a bridge between cultures, encouraging people to discover the Philippines through its flavors.

For Ms. Marilou Uy, Mekeni's AVP for Human Resources and Exports, the Taiwan initiatives represent an important step in sharing the brand's story with a wider market.

“Our participation in Taiwan allows us to bring Filipino food closer to our kababayans while introducing our products to new consumers. We see this as an opportunity to build meaningful connections, understand the market, and share the quality and flavors that Filipino families have come to know and love. We hope that every product experience becomes an invitation for more people to discover what Mekeni and Filipino food have to offer.”

The experience also reinforces the importance of bringing Filipino brands into international markets, not only to serve Filipinos living abroad but also to introduce the country's food heritage to a broader global audience.

Four Decades of Bringing Families Together

Founded in 1986 in Porac, Pampanga, Mekeni has grown from its local roots into a Filipino food brand serving families in the Philippines and international markets. Today, the company has established its presence in more than 25 countries, bringing Filipino flavors to communities across different parts of the world.

Over the past four decades, the company has built its identity around food that brings people together, carrying forward the legacy of its founders, Felix and Meding Garcia, while continuing to explore opportunities for growth and innovation.

Its Taiwan initiatives hold special significance as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary under the theme, “May Kwento sa Bawat Timpla.” The theme reflects the stories, memories, and meaningful experiences that food creates across generations.

From Filipino dining tables to communities overseas, every product carries the potential to become part of someone's story, whether it is a familiar meal that eases homesickness or a new flavor that introduces another culture.

Mekeni's expanding international presence also supports its vision of becoming a globally trusted Filipino brand that nourishes families across generations.



Taking Filipino Flavor Further

As Mekeni approaches the culmination of its anniversary celebration, its activities in Taiwan serve as a reminder that the story of a Filipino brand does not end at home. It can travel with Filipinos, find new audiences, and create meaningful connections across borders.

The launch at the OWWA OFW Global Center in Taipei and the brand's participation in the Pingtung Fair represent complementary opportunities: one reconnecting overseas Filipinos with familiar flavors, and the other introducing Filipino food to a wider community.

Both reflect a shared ambition, to make Filipino food more accessible, more appreciated, and more present in the everyday lives of people around the world.

Forty years after its founding, Mekeni continues to carry the stories of Filipino families into new markets, bringing with it the flavors and traditions that have shaped its journey.

And as the brand looks toward the next chapter, its message remains rooted in the same simple yet enduring idea: wherever Filipinos may be, there will always be a place for the taste of home.