Mekeni exec gets '2024 Top Filipino Young Marketers' award

CLARK FREEPORT--An executive of Mekeni Food Corporation (MFC) was named one of the top 12 young marketers in the Philippines at the recently concluded Young Market Masters Awards (YMMA).
Jose Montes, who served as the trade marketing manager for MFC, received this honor for his innovative approach to product introduction and consumer engagement.
His successful implementation of lean strategies significantly enhanced the brand’s visibility and accessibility, contributing to record sales for Mekeni in 2023.
Mekeni President Pruds Garcia expressed his pride in Montes’s achievements, highlighting his dedication and role as a purpose-driven leader within the organization.
“Jose’s accomplishments set a high standard for excellence in our team,” Garcia said.
Kat Gomez-Schultz, Mekeni’s Assistant Vice President for Marketing and a former YMMA awardee herself, praised Montes’s achievement as a reflection of the collective hard work and resilience of the Mekeni team.
The YMMA, organized by Mansmith and Fielders Inc., celebrates the Philippines’ leading marketing, sales, and entrepreneurship professionals, supporting their ongoing development and innovation.
Montes's recognition not only underscores his individual excellence in trade marketing but also highlights Mekeni’s overall performance improvements, culminating in their highest sales figures to date this year.
Other 19th YMMA Awardees are: Cathleen Denise Barrameda (Golden Arches Development, McDonald’s master franchise holder in the Philippines), Grace Therese Benedicto (UL Skin Sciences), Lorenzo Canaria (GCash), Jhenard Cayaban (Amazon Web Services), Genesis Jarilla (Nutriasia), Abigail Pel (Unilever), Aries John Piñeda (SM Mart), Dominic Rowell Reyes (Jollibee Group), Catherine Denise Rollan (Kenvue), Czarina Sevilla (Avocadoria), and Ian Phillip Villaruel (Procter and Gamble).