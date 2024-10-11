Mekeni exec gets '2024 Top Filipino Young Marketers' award

CLARK FREEPORT--An executive of Mekeni Food Corporation (MFC) was named one of the top 12 young marketers in the Philippines at the recently concluded Young Market Masters Awards (YMMA).

Jose Montes, who served as the trade marketing manager for MFC, received this honor for his innovative approach to product introduction and consumer engagement.

His successful implementation of lean strategies significantly enhanced the brand’s visibility and accessibility, contributing to record sales for Mekeni in 2023.

Mekeni President Pruds Garcia expressed his pride in Montes’s achievements, highlighting his dedication and role as a purpose-driven leader within the organization.

“Jose’s accomplishments set a high standard for excellence in our team,” Garcia said.