The Mekeni Food Corporation (Mekeni) on Saturday was conferred the Gawad Amerika Award, a recognition given to outstanding groups, entities and individuals in the US and the Philippines.

Mekeni President Pruds Garcia accepted the Visionary Humanitarian Leadership Award from Charles Simbulan, president of Gawad Amerika Foundation during its 25th anniversary awards program.

In his acceptance speech, Garcia recalled how he was asked by his parents to come home from his work in Saudi Arabia to continue to operate their business during the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991.

“Our parents asked us to help the communities devastated by Mt Pinatubo. I was on the top of my career back then but i said yes to them,” he said.

Garcia added that the award, which symbolizes leadership, is shared to everyone in the family and employees who also put high premium on helping out in the community.

Mekeni, now celebrating its 40th year, has a narrative for its various product lines. Like for its Bayanihan lines, the products were a result of continuing operations during COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lagi nating sinasabi sa Mekeni, sa bawat timpla may kwento, ano man ang timpla na walang kwento ay walang kwenta,” he said.

Mekeni started as a backyard business in 1976 by couple Felix and Miding Garcia. The Porac, Pampanga food processing company now has 1,640 workers. Its products are present in 25 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Japan, Qatar and others.

Castro expressed admiration of Mekeni’s story of success, urging audience to emulate and share only but good news.

“Sana katulad ng ibang Pilipino amg mga nangyayari sa Mekeni. Kasi yung iba nagku kwento pero walang kwenta,” she said in a jest in her speech.

Aside from Garcia, the recepients of Gawad Amerika included President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (Legacy Recognition), Undersecretary Claire Castro (Global Excellence in Government Communication), Governor Lilia Pineda (Lifetime Achievement for Public Service), Joaquin Garcia (Lifetime Musical Harmony), Ronald Llamas (Distinguished Public Service, Governor Vilma Santos (Global Icon of Philippine Cinema) and others.