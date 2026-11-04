Mekeni holds annual gift-giving activity

More than just sharing, Mekeni Food Corporation (Mekeni) shows that meaningful community impact begins with a shared commitment to care for others.

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of giving back, Mekeni brought its employees together for its annual gift-giving initiative on October 30 2026, reaching out to local orphanages and care institutions in Pampanga.

The beneficiaries included Munting Tahanan ng Nazareth in Mabalacat City, and the Bahay Pag-ibig and Children’s Home of Eucharistic Love and Kindness in the City of San Fernando.

Rooted in the Filipino value of malasakit, the initiative reflects Mekeni's belief that corporate responsibility goes beyond business operations. It is about building meaningful relationships with communities, recognizing their needs, and taking collective action to make a difference in people's lives.

Through the initiative, Mekeni extended donations of food products, essential supplies, clothing, toiletries, and other necessities to help support the daily needs of children and residents under the care of partner institutions.

"For us at Mekeni, giving back is not simply an annual activity. It is a reflection of who we are as a company and the values we stand for. We believe that businesses have a responsibility to create a positive impact beyond the products they make and the communities they serve," said Pruds Garcia, President of Mekeni.

He added that the initiative is made more meaningful by the active participation of Mekeni employees, whose generosity and willingness to share make the company's commitment to community service a collective effort.

Aside from the company's donations to the institutions, its employees also contributed through personal financial and in-kind donations, demonstrating how small acts of kindness, when brought together, can create a greater impact.

Marilou Uy, Mekeni Assistant Vice President for HR and Exports, said the initiative underscores the importance of cultivating a workplace culture where compassion and social responsibility are shared values.

Apple Garcia, HR Head of Mekeni, emphasized that the program provides employees with an opportunity to extend the spirit of giving beyond the workplace.

"One of the most rewarding things about this initiative is seeing our employees come together for a purpose greater than themselves. Every contribution, regardless of size, represents care, hope, and a genuine desire to help others. We hope that through these simple gestures, we can bring encouragement to the communities we visit and inspire others to do the same," she said.

For more than three decades, Mekeni has remained committed to uplifting lives and supporting the communities that have been part of its growth.

Through its continuing CSR initiatives, the company seeks to turn its values into meaningful action, reinforcing its belief that business success is even more significant when shared with others.

As Mekeni moves forward, it remains steadfast in its commitment to creating shared value, not only through the food it brings to Filipino tables but also through the compassion, generosity, and community spirit it continues to nurture.