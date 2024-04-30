Mekeni holds basic life support training

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Mekeni Food Corporation recently conducted a first aid training aimed to develop the skills and knowledge of its Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT).

The food firm conducted the training in partnership with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Porac town.

The free training was held in compliance with OSH standard rule 1960 Occupational Health section 1964-01: Training and Qualifications of First Aiders.

The MDRRMO conducted First Aid lectures and demonstrations on different situations such as animal bites, accidents, and heat stroke.

Also part of the training was an earthquake drill.

The Mekeni EPRT is composed of volunteer first aiders and personnel from food safety, evacuation, communication, fire brigade, and environmental health and safety.

In 2015, Mekeni’s Fire Brigade team won as 1st runner-up at the National Fire Olympics, an event organized by the Bureau of Fire Protection, besting more than 15 regional industry representatives all over the country. #