Mekeni joins F&B expo

Pinoy food processing company Mekeni Food Corporation is one of the top exhibitors at the upcoming One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo (OPFBEX), set on September 13-14 at SMX Convention Center Clark.

Mekeni President Prudencio Garcia has vowed that their company will continue to support local industries, especially in their home province of Pampanga.

“We are now moving in the global arena, but more than our achievements, we want to highlight our contributions to the community,” said Garcia during the recent Pampanga Press Club KapiHann media forum.

The OPFBEX is the first major food and beverage expo in the region.

Garcia, along with OPFBEX organizers Chef Felix Asuncion and Chie Basco, said the expo aims to showcase the full food ecosystem, from farmers to chefs.

Started as a backyard venture by couple Felix and Meding Garcia, Mekeni has overcome major crises such as the Mt. Pinatubo eruption, Asian financial crisis, and bird flu outbreak. It now exports to 23 countries, including the US, Canada, Japan, and parts of Europe and the Middle East, offering both meat and Halal-certified marine products.

Assistant VP Marilou Olalia Uy said Mekeni is the only Philippine meat company exporting heat-treated products to Japan. The firm recently entered the Korean market and plans to expand in other Asian countries.

Asuncion said that OPFBEX includes food businesses and full-service chain. It is expected to highlight collaborations with local farmers, culinary competitions, and ingredients sourcing within the community.