Mekeni launches new products at OPFBEx

Mekeni Food Corporation introduced its new creations and flavors during the recently-concluded One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo at SMX Clark Convention.

At the Mekeni booth, guests were allowed to taste its newest sausage creations.

The 4 Cheese Sausage, bursting with cheddar, gouda, cream cheese, and mozzarella, was a crowd favorite among cheese lovers.

The Breakfast Sausage, though small in size, delivered big flavors perfect for quick and hearty meals.

For those with a more refined palate, the Country Style Sausage, infused with herbs and crafted in gourmet style, offered a premium experience.

Mekeni executives said these products reflect the corporation's commitment to create flavors that appeal to both Filipino and international consumers.

The spotlight also shone on Mekeni’s well-loved Christmas Ham collection, a staple in Filipino celebrations for decades.

The line featured the Gold Premium Ham, smoky and made from the choicest pork cuts; the Deli Ham, known for its traditional sweet-savory flavor; and the Premium Chicken Ham, a healthier alternative for health-conscious families.

Adding festive flair were the Jamon de Bola, glazed with pineapple sauce, and the Pear-shaped Ham, a lean and boneless option.

Completing the line were the Brick Ham, positioned as special yet affordable, and the Christmas Ham, Mekeni’s most budget-friendly but still flavorful offering.

This wide selection of food products ensures that every household can bring home a taste of the holidays.

Adding to the excitement, Mekeni launched Street Flavors, a cart concept featuring the company’s premium take on Filipino street food staples such as fish balls, squid balls, and kikiam.

Street Flavors is also open for booking at events, offering a fun and high-quality food experience.

At the same time, it serves as a business opportunity for people interested in operating their own event cart business.