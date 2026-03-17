Mekeni marks 40th anniversary with thanksgiving event

Mekeni Food Corporation marked its 40th anniversary with an employee thanksgiving event on February 28, 2026, bringing together more than 1,400 workers at the Laus Group Event Centre.

Carrying the theme “Pasasalamat: Apat na Dekadang Kwento sa Bawat Timpla,” the event recognized employees’ contributions to the company’s operations and growth over four decades.

Mekeni President Prudencio Garcia said the milestone reflects the role of employees in the company’s development, noting that its products represent the work of its workforce.

The program included performances from guest artists and the presentation of service awards to long-serving employees.

During the event, the company also introduced its updated vision, mission, and values. Assistant Vice President for Marketing Kat Gomez-Schultz said these will guide the firm’s direction as it expands.

Selected employees were recognized for meeting targets in Fiscal Year 2025 and were awarded an incentive trip from March 3 to 9, 2026.

Assistant Vice President for Human Resources and Exports Marilou Uy said the initiatives aim to acknowledge both tenure and performance among employees.

The anniversary activities highlighted the company’s focus on its workforce as it continues operations beyond its 40th year.