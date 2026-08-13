Mekeni presents Pinoy flavor, innovation at WOFEX 2026

Mekeni Food Corporation highlighted its Filipino-made products and market expansion during the recently-concluded World Food Expo (WOFEX) 2026 at the World Trade Center Manila.

Held from July 29 to August 1, 2026, WOFEX 2026 brought together food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, food service professionals, and other industry groups, providing brands an avenue to showcase products and build business partnerships.

Mekeni featured its growing portfolio of products at the four-day exhibition, including its sausage lineup such as the Mekeni Specials 4Cheese Sausage, Hungarian Sausage with Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage.

The event also allowed Mekeni to engage with consumers, retailers, distributors, and industry partners, supporting its efforts to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets.

“WOFEX gives us a valuable opportunity to connect with our consumers and partners while showcasing the quality, innovation, and Filipino pride that continues to define Mekeni,” said Mekeni President Prudencio Garcia.

The company said its WOFEX participation is part of its efforts to expand its market reach, strengthen business partnerships, and bring its products to more consumers through industry engagements.

Mekeni marks its 40th year under the anniversary theme “May Kwento sa Bawat Timpla,” celebrating four decades of stories, flavors, and shared moments with Filipino families.