Mekeni Strengthens Culture of ‘Malasakit’ Through Annual Gift-Giving Tradition

With heartfelt participation from volunteers, the company turned over essential goods such as food products and toiletries to residents of these care centers, sharing warmth and hope with children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

“This program reminds us that compassion is most meaningful when it becomes part of who we are,” said Prudencio S. Garcia, President of Mekeni. “Every year, our people come together not only to give, but to listen, connect, and show that the community can always count on us. That is the kind of malasakit we want to nurture at Mekeni.”

More than a company initiative, the gift-giving has evolved into a shared tradition, made possible through the collective efforts of Mekeni employees, who continue to contribute financially and in kind.

“Our employees have always been at the heart of this program,” said Marilou Uy, Assistant Vice President for HR and Exports. “Their generosity and volunteerism embody Mekeni’s spirit of unity and service.”

Echoing this, Apple Garcia, HR Head, emphasized the deeper purpose of the program: “What we do may seem simple, but the smiles we see and the hope we bring make a world of difference.”

For over three decades, Mekeni has remained steadfast in its mission to uplift lives and nurture a culture of compassion.

Through initiatives like this, the company said it continues to prove that true success is best measured by the positive change it inspires in others.