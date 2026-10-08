Mekeni supports Clark Food and Music Festival

Mekeni Food Corporation joined leading hotels, restaurants, resorts, industry partners, culinary professionals, and students in celebrating food, music, and local talent at the Clark Food and Music Festival and 11th Cook Off Challenge of Hotels, Restaurants, Resorts and Partners in Pampanga (HARRPP) held on October 3-4 at the Clark Parade Grounds.

As one of the event’s major sponsors, Mekeni brought its commitment to supporting the local food and hospitality industry to the festival through its Mekeni Specials 4Cheese Sausage and Hungarian Sausage with Cheese, giving festival-goers and participants an opportunity to experience two of its premium sausage offerings.

The two-day 11th Cook Off Challenge brought together culinary talents from across Luzon, with students competing on the first day and professional chefs representing hotels and restaurants taking center stage on the second day.

The competition provided a platform for aspiring and seasoned culinary professionals to showcase their creativity, skills, and passion for food.

Mekeni also set up a sampling and selling booth at the Clark Parade Grounds, where visitors were able to taste and purchase the Mekeni Specials 4Cheese Sausage and Hungarian Sausage with Cheese.

The activation allowed the brand to engage directly with consumers while highlighting the versatility and premium taste of its sausage products.

Adding excitement to the festivities was the Mekeni Sausage Eating Contest, which drew enthusiastic participants and spectators and brought an extra layer of fun to the festival.

The activity highlighted Mekeni’s products in a lighthearted and engaging way while encouraging guests to join in the celebration.

Beyond the culinary competition, the festival also featured live bands that filled the Clark Parade Grounds with music, creating a lively atmosphere for families, food enthusiasts, industry professionals, students, and festival-goers.

For Mekeni, its participation in the Clark Food and Music Festival reflects its continuing support for initiatives that bring together the food industry, local communities, and the next generation of culinary talents.

As Mekeni celebrates its 40th year, the homegrown Pampanga brand continues to grow its presence while staying rooted in the communities and industries that have been part of its journey, from its beginnings in Pampanga to becoming a Filipino food brand now reaching markets in more than 20 countries. (Press Release)