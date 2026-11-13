Merry G! makes Christmas merrier with pamaskong handog diskarte tips, rewards, and a chance to win Php 100k GCash Credits and BYDs!

Christmas is all about being with family and the people who matter most, and for Filipinos, it’s also a time when we become more resourceful, finding ways to make the most of every peso while keeping our favorite traditions alive. From preparing Noche Buena and buying gifts, to sending money to support loved ones back home, the holidays call for a little more diskarte. This year, GCash is bringing more ways to make the season more rewarding through Merry G! 2026, running until December 31, 2026.
A ₱1 million pamasko for Overseas Filipinos
GCash Overseas users can take part in the "Merry G! Shake It, Win It" holiday raffle, which runs from November 1 to December 31. Qualified users stand a chance to win ₱150,000 in GCash credits in November, or take home the ₱1-million cash grand prize in December! The November draw is scheduled for December 10, 2026, while the December grand prize draw will take place on January 11, 2027.
The promotion is open to fully verified GCash Overseas account holders. Eligible transactions include bank cash-ins made in the EU, UK, and US, as well as remittances through GCash Overseas. To join, users can open the GCash app, complete an eligible transaction, and tap the Merry GCash icon on the home screen to access “Merry G! Shake It, Win It” and earn raffle entries.
Overseas Filipinos based in the US and Europe can add money by linking their bank accounts, while users in other markets can fund their GCash wallets through official GCash remittance partners. More eligible transactions mean more opportunities to earn raffle entries.
More chances to win with everyday GCash transactions
The “Merry G! Shake It, Win It” promo also gives GCash users in the Philippines opportunities to win through qualifying app transactions until December 31. The prize pool includes two BYD Seal 5 Essential vehicles, ₱100,000 in GCash credits, additional credits ranging from ₱50 to ₱10,000, and instant ₱10 GCash rewards.
Users can earn entries or instant prizes through different transaction tiers. These include cash-ins, bank transfers, Send Money, Buy Load, and online or Webpay purchases, as well as higher-value transactions such as Pay Bills, Scan to Pay, GCash Card purchases, Tap to Pay, GGives, and GLoan disbursements, savings, insurance, and investments. The promo runs from November 1 to December 31, with draws on December 10, 2026, and January 11, 2027.
Holiday diskarte for the Christmas checklist
Merry G! 2026 also brings practical ways to manage holiday spending. GCash users can top up RFID toll balances through Pay Bills, use GGives to purchase Apple products with 0% interest and zero down payment at participating retailers, and pay for groceries through GCash QR. Puregold shoppers can enjoy ₱100 cashback with a minimum spend of ₱1,000, while partner offers from Klook, Ayala Malls, KFC, and foodpanda include exclusive ₱10 deals.
Bringing the Merry G! spirit to local communities
Beyond these deals, Merry G! also brings the holiday shopping experience closer to communities through its Christmas Village bazaar.
Featuring local merchants offering a wide selection of food and beverages, clothing, personal care products, toys, and other gift-worthy finds, the bazaar gives shoppers a convenient way to complete their holiday shopping while supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The Christmas Village will visit Ayala Malls MarQuee in Angeles, Pampanga, from November 6 to 8; Estancia at Capitol Commons in Pasig City from December 11 to 13; and Festive Walk Iloilo from December 18 to 20. With GCash for Business solutions like GCash SoundPay Plus and EasyPOS, merchants can offer a smoother and more convenient cashless checkout experience. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts and win freebies by joining our games and transacting with GCash.
From rewarding the everyday transactions of Filipinos abroad to helping families make their holiday budgets go further and giving local entrepreneurs a place to shine, Merry G! 2026 brings together more ways to make Paskong Pinoy easier, more rewarding, and more meaningful.