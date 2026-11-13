Merry G! makes Christmas merrier with pamaskong handog diskarte tips, rewards, and a chance to win Php 100k GCash Credits and BYDs!

Christmas is all about being with family and the people who matter most, and for Filipinos, it’s also a time when we become more resourceful, finding ways to make the most of every peso while keeping our favorite traditions alive. From preparing Noche Buena and buying gifts, to sending money to support loved ones back home, the holidays call for a little more diskarte. This year, GCash is bringing more ways to make the season more rewarding through Merry G! 2026, running until December 31, 2026.

A ₱1 million pamasko for Overseas Filipinos

GCash Overseas users can take part in the "Merry G! Shake It, Win It" holiday raffle, which runs from November 1 to December 31. Qualified users stand a chance to win ₱150,000 in GCash credits in November, or take home the ₱1-million cash grand prize in December! The November draw is scheduled for December 10, 2026, while the December grand prize draw will take place on January 11, 2027.