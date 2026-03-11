Metro Dumaguete Water Celebrates 5 Years, Highlights P350M Investment

Metro Dumaguete Water proudly celebrated its fifth anniversary, marking a half-decade of dedicated service that drove P350 million in water service development and infrastructure investments.

The five-year milestone was the highlight of an anniversary celebration and employee recognition program held on February 23 at the Vineyard. Since commencing operations on February 1, 2021, MDW has continuously transformed the city’s water network. To mark this progress, the event celebrated Dumaguete City’s modernized infrastructure and honored the hardworking people who built it.