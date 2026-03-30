Metro Dumaguete Water Champions Community Health and Inclusion Through Kauban Half Marathon

More than 500 runners joined the Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) Kauban Half Marathon on March 22, marking the celebration of World Water Day 2026 with a strong call for inclusive access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for its 37,000 customers and the wider Dumaguete community.

More than a race, the Kauban Half Marathon was an advocacy-driven initiative that brought together individuals, institutions, and partners in a shared commitment to public health and sustainable development. The strong turnout reflected a growing community awareness that access to clean water and proper sanitation is a collective responsibility.