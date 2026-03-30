Metro Dumaguete Water Champions Community Health and Inclusion Through Kauban Half Marathon

More than 500 runners joined the Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) Kauban Half Marathon on March 22, marking the celebration of World Water Day 2026 with a strong call for inclusive access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for its 37,000 customers and the wider Dumaguete community.
More than a race, the Kauban Half Marathon was an advocacy-driven initiative that brought together individuals, institutions, and partners in a shared commitment to public health and sustainable development. The strong turnout reflected a growing community awareness that access to clean water and proper sanitation is a collective responsibility.
Proceeds from the event will directly fund MDW’s WASH programs in Dumaguete City and neighboring areas—initiatives designed not only to improve infrastructure, but also to promote lifelong hygiene practices, especially among the youth.
Sean Adrian T. Guardiano, Partnerships Focal Person of the Department of Education Schools Division of Dumaguete City, highlighted MDW’s expanding role in shaping healthier learning environments. Among its key contributions are the “Hugas Luwas” handwashing facilities installed in public schools, alongside sustained information campaigns on proper hygiene practices.
Beyond the city, MDW continues to extend its advocacy through its “Safe Water for All” training program for barangay health workers. This initiative has already been implemented in communities such as Manjuyod and Canlaon, equipping frontline workers with essential knowledge to safeguard public health at the grassroots level.
“Metro Dumaguete Water fully believes that access to safe water is a fundamental right,” said Chief Operating Officer Engr. Robert R. Cabiles. “We are guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
Cabiles added that the company remains committed to expanding its social responsibility efforts beyond its immediate service areas through sustained education campaigns, strategic partnerships, and community-based programs.
The event was made possible with the support of key partners, including the Dumaguete City Water District and the Department of Health – Negros Island Region, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing water and sanitation challenges.
Following the success of the Kauban Half Marathon, MDW is set to further scale its impact, with at least six schools—or approximately 6,000 students—expected to benefit from new handwashing facilities to be constructed between 2026 and 2027.
Through initiatives like these, Metro Dumaguete Water continues to go beyond service delivery—championing health, dignity, and opportunity for every household it serves. Metro Dumaguete Water is the joint venture company of the Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water, a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investment Corporation. It commenced its operations of the City’s water system in February 2021.
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