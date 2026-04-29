Metro Dumaguete Water wins Bronze International Award

MACAU, CHINA – The “Safe Water for All” Campaign of Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovative Achievement in Health and Safety Excellence category at the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards held last April 17 in Macau, China.

The campaign was launched to support disaster-vulnerable communities in Negros Oriental in preventing water-related health risks by promoting safe water practices and access. The program was implemented by MDW together with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority – Negros Oriental, Provincial Health Office, Department of Health – Negros Island Region, and the LGUs of Dumaguete, Manjuyod, and Canlaon.

Judges of the prestigious international awards program cited the campaign’s collaborative effort as a good model for emergencies, which can be used by many different groups. The submitted case study of the Safe Water for All campaign was deemed exemplary out of more than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region that were considered this year.

The program helped equip around 150 local health workers, disaster-responders, and community leaders with skills in water sampling, contamination prevention, water treatment, and prevention of waterborne diseases. Its recent implementation was at Canlaon City during the onset of the volcanic activity that has severely affected water quality in the area.

The MDW Laboratory, the most advanced water laboratory in the province, leveraged its technical capacity to extend critical water quality expertise in the implementation of the program. The initiative reinforces MDW’s mission of ensuring safe water access and contributes to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. (Paid Advertisement)