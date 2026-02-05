Mexican resto to open in Clark Freeport

A new flavor is coming to Clark.

Jacaranda, an authentic Mexican restaurant, will soon open at the Freeport.

A lease agreement was signed on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 by officials of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Paco and Friends Corporation (PFC).

Jacaranda promises tacos, paletas, pastries, coffee, and chocolate. Sit‑down dining, a chef’s table, private rooms, cocktail service, and outdoor seating complete the concept.

The restaurant will open at Building 2091 along R.C. Santos Avenue, one of Clark’s iconic Barn Houses.

The CDC said the space provided for the project spans 679 square and investment is worth ₱25 million for over five years.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera described the project a "cultural fit."

“It’s about right that we have the Mexican restaurant right here in Clark, where history starts, develops, and is always valued,” she said.

PFC incorporators highlight tradition and innovation, seeing potential in transforming the historic barn house.

“There is no nicer place [Barn House] than a hundred‑year‑old home where we can showcase what we can do,” Francisco Sauceda, one of PFC’s incorporators, said.

“We want a Mexican restaurant that is authentic, something we can share from our country and our experience. I think Mexico, as a country, has grown a lot. It's a lot nicer place than I can think of,” he added.

Jacaranda adds a distinct cultural flavor to Clark’s growing roster of lifestyle and tourism offerings. (CDC)