Mexico councilor faces raps

MEXICO – A municipal councilor of this town is facing falsification of public documents charges before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor.

The prosecutor's office charged Councilor Rex De Leon Calma for violating Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The case, docketed under NPS No. III-12-INV-24H-01237, was filed on August 27, 2024 by former Vice Mayor Jonathan Pangan, who accused Calma of falsifying his educational credentials.

The documents in question were allegedly submitted by Calma in 2015 to secure the position of Supply Officer III in the local government of Mexico.

The councilor reportedly submitted a Personal Data Sheet (PDS), diploma, and transcript of records (TOR), claiming he held a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Holy Angel University.

Upon verification by the local government, the university confirmed that the said documents, along with his stated enrollment from 1991 to 1995, were not legitimate.

It was also found that Calma was actually enrolled as a transferee in a different program, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management, from 1996 to 1999.

A copy of the disputed documents, along with the letter from the university, were obtained by Sun.Star Pampanga.

Under the case, Calma allegedly used the illegitimate documents to secure a second-level civil service eligibility in 2014.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reportedly revoked this eligibility upon discovering the falsification.

Based on the findings, the Department of Justice (DOJ) determined there was prima facie evidence to charge Calma under Article 172 of the RPC for falsification by a public employee, without taking advantage of his position.

Politically-motivated

Calma declined to make any comments, saying the case is already under court proceedings.

He said the case is politically-motivated as the complainant is from a rival political camp.

Calma is running for councilor under the ticket of mayoralty candidate Alex Tumang, while Pangan is the runningmate of incumbent Mayor Rodencio “Ruding” Gonzales.

Calma is also known as an outspoken critic of the current administration, where Pangan previously served as Municipal Administrator.

“Hindi na ako pwedeng magcomment doon, pulitika lang iyan e. Nasa court naman na iyan, doon nalang kami magharap,” Calma said. - With Chris Navarro