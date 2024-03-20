Mexico folk get financial assistance from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 105 residents here were affected by the recent Typhoon Egay received some P5,175 each under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The assistance was made possible in coordination with the Municipal Government of Mexico.

The cash aid were turned over to the beneficiaries on Monday, March 18 by Municipal Mayor Rodencio "Ruding" S. Gonzales and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Sharmaine Pabustan-Sigua.

Gonzales, who addressed the beneficiaries at the Municipal Conference Hall, thanked the DSWD and Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda “for their assistance to the Municipality of Mexico.”