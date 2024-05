MEXICO -- This town's mayor, Ruding Gonzales, announced that the Mexico Community Hospital (MCH) has secured an accreditation from Department of Health (DOH) for the treatment of animal bite cases in the town.

The accreditation will enable the community hospital to treat its patients without the need to be referred to other medical facilities.

The accreditation was facilitated by the Municipal Health Officer and Chief of the MCH, Dr. Judith Borromeo.