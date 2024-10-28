Mexico LGU, execs get award

MEXICO — The local government unit (LGU) here and its two top officials on Friday received awards at the at the 2024 Philippines Choice Awards.

The LGU earned the National Outstanding LGU Award while Mayor Rodencio “Ruding” S. Gonzales was named National Outstanding Mayor of the Year.

Vice Mayor Susana “Site” Siron also bagged two recognitions, namely National Outstanding Vice Mayor Award and National Humanitarian Service Award.

The Philippines Choice Awards, attended by leaders and advocates from across the nation, celebrates exceptional service and achievements that elevate community standards and contribute to national progress.