Mexico local gov't vows gas station monitoring

The municipal council of Mexico is planning to strengthen consumer protection through monitoring of gas stations.

Councilor Ariel Benedict Bonus has proposed an ordinance requiring the inspection and calibration of fuel pumps and nozzles in all gas stations operating in the town.

Bonus said the measure seeks to ensure that motorists receive the exact volume of petroleum products they pay for.

The town official said this is part of his advocacy to promote fair trade, which also covers monitoring of weighing scales in public market.

“Hindi man natin mapigilan o makontrol ang pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina at diesel, sisiguraduhin natin na bawat sentimong ibinabayad ng mamamayan ay katumbas ng eksaktong produkto na kanilang natatanggap,” Bonus said.

Under the proposal, every fuel pump will be calibrated every three months.

Gas station owners will also be required to pay corresponding fees for each unit inspected.

Stations that pass the process will be issued an official seal as proof of compliance, a move seen to enhance consumer confidence.

Bonus said the Sangguniang Bayan will set a meeting with some 40 gas station owners in the town to gather feedback on the measure.

He added that consultation with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Energy will be conducted to ensure that the proposed ordinance aligns with existing national guidelines.

“Sa ibang bayan at siyudad sa Pampanga meron kaya tinitignan namin kung paano ito makakatulong sa aming bayan, lalo na sa mga tao,” Bonus added.