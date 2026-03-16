Mexico mayor eyes P50M for rice assistance program

Mayor Rudencio “Ruding” Gonzales has bared several programs as part of his commitment to help his constituents amid the Middle East crisis.

Gonzales said he is looking to set aside some P50 million for rice assistance for families and sectors that may be affected by the Iran–US war.

The mayor expressed plans to include senior citizens who are not part of the social pension program.

The mayor said that they are looking at allocating P30 million for seniors not yet covered by the program, with P1,500 to be given quarterly.

The mayor is targeting at least 20,000 senior citizens in the new allocation.

Gonzales expressed optimism about the new programs. He noted that the town has an approved budget of more than P838 million for 2026 and a P200 million surplus from last year’s budget.

He urged residents and employees to patronize public transportation to help ease fuel demand.

Gonzales added that using public transportation ensures the continued operation of the system and redirects fuel supply to where it is most needed.

The mayor also said plans are underway for a central terminal that will help ease traffic congestion in the downtown area of Mexico.