Mexico mayor joins Lakas -CMD party

MEXICO — Mayor Rodencio “Ruding” Gonzales of this town joined the Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (LAKAS-CMD) party.

Gonzales took his oath before House Speaker and Lakas-CMD President Martin Romualdez on Monday, July 29 at the House of Representatives in Quezon City.

The event was attended by Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales and Second District Representative and former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Mexico Councilor Angela Pangan also took her oath as a member of the Lakas-CMD party.

Mayor Gonzales is expected to become the party’s standard bearer in the upcoming 2025 mayoralty election.