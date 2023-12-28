Mexico resident ranks 2nd in nursing licensure exam

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A resident of Mexico town was among the topnotchers in the recent Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.

Carl Justin Talavera Pantig, 22, a graduate of the University of Assumption in the City of San Fernando Pampanga, scored 90.80% in the licensure test and earned 100% passing rate.

Pantig is the only child of Sonny Pantig, a senior pullout driver of Carworld Parts and Service Department, and Liwayway Pantig, a nursing assistant abroad.

Pantig said he exerted his best effort to excel and achieve a high score in the licensure exam.

"After the exam, confident po ako na papasa ako pero hindi ko po inexpect na masasama sa mga topnotchers,” he said.

The young board passer said he dedicates his achievement to his parents.

“Pangarap ko na kapag kumikita na ako ay papauwiin ko na ang Mama ko sa Pilipinas. Ipapagretire ko na sila at ako na ang magtatrabaho para sa kanila. Gusto ko magtravel sila at i-enjoy ang buhay dahil malaki na ang sakripisyo nila para sa akin,” he said.