Mexico town LGU eyes ₱1.05-B 2027 budget

The local government of Mexico is proposing a ₱1.05-billion budget for 2027.

Mayor Ruding Gonzales said the proposed budget is now on its third reading at the municipal government council.

The mayor bared an additional surplus expected to increase the local government's available funds.

Gonzales said the proposed allocation marks an increase in the town’s budget, from ₱560-million in August 2023 when he assumed the position, to ₱690-million in 2024 and ₱790-million in 2025.

For 2026, Gonzales said Mexico had an approved budget of ₱890 million, on top of a reported ₱247-million surplus.

Gonzales assured residents that his administration will strengthen transparency and accountability to ensure that public funds are properly utilized for the benefit of the community.

“Kekayu pung kabalen ku, papalto tamu pung transparency and accountability keti keng balen Mexico. Asahan yu pu deng keka tamung pera keng balen, pakinabangan da la munang muna reng pakakalulu,” Gonzales said.

He added that majority of the funds will be allocated to social services to assist the vulnerable and indigent sectors.

Together with Vice Mayor Jonathan Pangan, the mayor also vowed to uphold fair governance and corruption-free public service.

“E kayu pu migaganaka, keng administrasyung Ruding Gonzales at Doc Pangan, magsilbi kaming parehas kekayu at alang korapsyun keng munisipyu,” he added.