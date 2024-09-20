Michael Yang's brother arrested in Pasay: BI

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it has arrested on Thursday the older brother of 2018 Presidential economic advisor Michael Yang.

Yang Jianxin, 54, was arrested by elements of the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) and Intelligence Division (ID) in cooperation with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The arrest was conducted inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, after Yang arrived from a Cebu Pacific flight from Cagayan de Oro.

Yang, who also uses the alias Antonio Lim, was the subject of a mission order issued by the BI ordering his arrest.

The bureau said Yang faces a deportation case for undesirability and misrepresentation.

He allegedly misrepresenting himself as a Filipino and falsifying information regarding to the SEC certification of Phil Sanjia Corporation which he owns, as reported by the PAOCC.

Filipino employees of the said company were also said to have filed complaints for his non-remittance of their Social Security System (SSS), PAG-IBIG, and PhilHealth contributions.

The BI said Yang was turned over to the custody of the PAOCC who will likewise conduct an investigation on the complaints they received.

BI Officer-in-Charge Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado clarified that if found to be guilty, Yang faces deportation and blacklisting.

However, deportation will only commence upon the resolution of all pending cases in the Philippines, he added. --RGN