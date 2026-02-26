Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga earns 3-star hotel rating from DOT

Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga is now a 3-star hotel after being rated by the Department of Tourism on February 24, making it the first ever star-rated hotel in the City of San Fernando.

Formally opened on March 19, 2019, Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga is a joint venture between the Laus Group of Companies and Phinma Microtel Hotels Inc. It is located at the heart of the LausGroup Complex in the City of San Fernando, complementing the business establishments, amenities and facilities within the complex and surrounding communities along Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

The four-storey Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga has 80 well-appointed air conditioned rooms featuring two-queen beds and single-queen bed rooms complete necessary amenities such as well-designed bathroom, kitchen sink, and safety deposit box television, microwave oven, coffee-making facilities, function rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, ample parking space and shuttle service to nearby malls and shops.

Within the LausGroup Complex and nearby the hotel are popular restaurants like Nono's, Pancake House and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, as well as the LausGroup Event Centre, which are added convenience to LausAutoGroup multi-brand auto and motorcycle dealerships.

Following its 3-star rating, Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga vowed to continue leveling-up the quality of accommodation for tourists, leisure and business travelers in the province with its no-frills, great-value concept inspired by international standards infused with warm Filipino hospitality.

"We shall continue to offer leisure and business travelers in Pampanga an international class hotel that offers great value for money and strive to provide the same great hotel and genuine service that Microtel chain is known for," it said.

Aside from the 3-star rating, Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga is also one of 11 establishments in the City of San Fernando recognized as "child safe" by the City Government of San Fernando as of February 2026, per Ordinance 2020-24 or the “Child Safe Tourism Ordinance of the City of San Fernando, Pampanga."