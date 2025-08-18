Minalin folk to observe town's 411th founding anniversary

Malacañang has declared on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, a special non-working holiday in the Municipality of Minalin, Pampanga in celebration of its 411th Founding Anniversary.

Proclamation No. 999, was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

According to Malacañang, the holiday will give residents of Minalin the full opportunity to participate in the activities prepared for the occasion and enjoy the celebration.

The declaration was made official on August 14, 2025, and certified by the Malacañang Records Office.

Minalin is known for its farming and egg production, earning it the title “Egg Basket of Central Luzon.”

The town celebrates the New Year with the unique “Aguman Sanduk” festival, where men dress as beauty queens.