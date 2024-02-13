Minalin LGU issues conditional biz permit to embattled factory

MINALIN -- A factory located in Barangay Sto. Domingo here has finally been granted a business permit after facing closure last year over pollution concerns.

Mayor Philip Naguit confirmed that the local government issued a business permit earlier this month to Global Econ Builders Corporation (GEBC) but with strict conditions.

It could be remembered that the manufacturing plant was ordered closure in October 2023 due to alleged emissions of foul-smelling smoke.

The total closure of the manufacturing allegedly displaced around 200 workers of GEBC, most were from Minalin town.

In December 2023, some of the affected workers appealed to the local government to reconsider the closure order to allow them to have income during the holiday season.

On February 12, Naguit said GEBC was allowed to operate again but solely for warehousing purposes, and no manufacturing activities.

"Ang zoning permit po kasi ng Econ Builders ay Industrial 1, so dapat warehousing lang po ang business nila. Kaya lang po nung chineck ng aming MENRO (Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office), gumagawa po pala sila ng mga poste sa loob," Naguit said.

He added that the local government only acted on the multiple complaints from residents about the smoke emitted by the industrial plant, which allegedly was causing health problems to residents.

"Ito po ang rason kung bakit naipasara po sila last year. Sinunod lang po natin ang batas at pinakinggan ang ating mga kababayan. Pero by this time, nakaopen na po sila. May business permit po sila pero may undertakings na hindi na sila pwedeng magmanufacture. Puro warehousing nalang po," Naguit explained.

The mayor is expecting that GEBC will be compliant with their undertaking to prevent another closure.

He said the local government is willing to assist investors who want to do business in their municipality as long as they are compliant with the law.

"Ang Minalin po ay very business-friendly. Wala pong red tape dito," Naguit said.