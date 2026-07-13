Minalin residents get influenza vaccines

Some 450 residents of Minalin town received free influenza vaccines during the launching of the Libreng Flu Vaccines program on Friday, July 10.

The beneficiaries included senior citizens, personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

The vaccination drive was launched by Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), and local government units in the district.

Bondoc said the initiative is the first flu vax drive program in Pampanga and the country this year.

She added that the vaccination campaign will continue in other fourth district towns to cover more senior citizens and residents.

The initial rollout will prioritize the flood-prone towns of Macabebe, Masantol, Sto. Tomas, and Minalin.

According to Bondoc, each beneficiary saves around ₱1,500 to ₱2,000, the average cost of a flu vaccine in private hospitals and clinics.

Before the vaccination, healthcare workers from JBLMGH conducted a health education session on influenza. They discussed flu symptoms, modes of transmission, and preventive measures.