Minalin town students receive school supplies

MINALIN — Some 100 students from Sto. Domingo Elementary School in this town received school supplies from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) on Monday.

The distribution of school supplies to grades 1 to 6 pupils, including students with special needs, was made by the agency under the “Gamit Pangeskwela, Handog ay Saya” program.

The initiative, spearheaded by the District Engineers League of the Philippines, is now in its 7th year.

The project aims to assist students in their basic educational needs.

Each beneficiary was provided with a new school bag filled with notebooks, writing and art materials, and an envelope.

Engr. Alfie Lejarde, Assistant District Engineer of DPWH-Pampanga 1st DEO, said they coordinated with the school to identify students who badly need the items.

“We want to value the education and enhance the skills of the students by providing them the materials they need,” Lejarde said.

Aside from school supplies, DPWH-Pampanga 1st DEO also gave the students and teachers free snacks.

The agency also turned over 30 liters of paint to the school.

“We want to bring joy not only to the students and parents, but to the teachers too because that is the real essence of our program,” Lejarde said.

Engr. Almer Miranda, District Engineer of DPWH-Pampanga 1st DEO, reminded students to use their education to achieve their goals in life.

“While looking at you, it reminds me of my childhood life when anyone can dream big and achieve their goals. I believe that one of you might replace us in the future and build a successful career in the engineering industry,” Miranda said.

Leilani Capati, Principal of Sto. Domingo Elementary School, thanked the personnel of DPWH-Pampanga 1st DEO for the donations.

“Our beneficiaries are those who are really less fortunate and need assistance,” she said.

She added that the paint donated will be used to repaint the classrooms affected by the recent flooding.

Also present during the activity were Planning and Design Chief Arlette C. Guzman; Construction Chief Danny P. Canlas; Maintenance Chief Donald M. Sanchez; Procurement Chief Neopolo L. Manaloto Jr.; Finance Chief Anna Lorraine C. Tamayo; Quality Assurance Section Assistant Chief Fernando G. Nuqui Jr.; Human Resource and Administrative Section Caretaker Noel G. Canlas; and District Information Officer May C. Beltran.