Minimum wage hike in C. Luzon approved

Workers in Central Luzon will be receiving higher pay starting October 30, 2025, following the approval of Wage Orders RBIII-26 and RBIII-DW-05 by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) III.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Tuesday, October 14, that the wage adjustment amounting to a total increase of up to P80 will be implemented in two tranches.

Under the new order, the daily minimum wage in Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales will increase to P570 from P550 for the non-agriculture sector, P540 from P520 for agriculture, and P560 from P540 for the retail and service sectors.

The second tranche of P30 will take effect on April 16, 2026, raising the daily wage in these provinces to as much as P600.

In Aurora province, the daily minimum wage will increase to P530 from P500 for non-agriculture workers, P515 from P485 for agriculture, and P475 from P435 for retail and service establishments. These rates will likewise go up by P30 in the second tranche next year.

Under Wage Order RBIII-DW-05, the monthly minimum wage for domestic workers (kasambahays) will also rise by P500, from P6,000 to P6,500.

Once fully implemented, the minimum wage in Central Luzon will range from P515 to P600 per day, benefiting thousands of workers in the region.