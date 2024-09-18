Minimum wage hike in CL expected this year

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An increase in the minimum wage in Central Luzon is expected to be implemented before the year ends.

This was learned during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas with Department of Labor and Employment Region III (DOLE-3) forum held on Tuesday in this city.

Alejandro Inza Cruz, DOLE Region 3 Assistant Regional Director, said their office, in collaboration with the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, has been holding a series of consultative meetings with workers and employers to determine the appropriate increase for the region's current minimum wage.

Based on the latest wage order, the minimum pay in the region, except Aurora, is P500 for non-agriculture sector, P470 for agriculture sector, and P489 for retail and service sector.

Aurora province has a slightly lower rate at P449 for non-agriculture sector, 434 for agriculture sector, and 384 for retail and service sector.

Cruz said a final deliberation is scheduled on September 19, 2024 to finalize the proposals and inputs of both the laborers and management.

“It will be participated by our Wage Board, the National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Trade and Industry, and our workers and the management sector para i-discuss ‘yung kanila sentimyento at mga socio-economic conditions na kailangan i-consider sa seven provinces para po makuha natin ‘yung karapat-dapat at tanggap ng bawat sektor na wage increase,” Cruz said.

He expressed hope that the new wage order will be implemented before the anniversary of the Wage Order No. RBIII-24 which effectivity was set last October 16, 2023.

Aside from the pay hike, Cruz also noted of drop in the unemployment rate to 3.8% in June 2024, down from 4.5% last year.

He said the number of unemployed individuals fell from 2.33 million in June 2023 to 1.62 million this year.

The department credited the success of local government Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) for connecting job seekers with employers through job fairs and other services.